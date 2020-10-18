site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' A.J. Cann: Exits contest Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cann (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
It's unclear how Cann suffered the injury, but, he was forced to leave the game during the first quarter. With the South Carolina product sidelined, rookie Ben Bartch entered the game at right guard.
