Cann (shoulder) is absent from the Jaguars' injury report ahead of their Week 9 tilt against the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

While Cann was limited at Friday's practice, it appears the Jaguars were just erring on the side of caution. He was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a shoulder injury, but is set to take on his usual role at right guard this week assuming he avoids any setbacks.