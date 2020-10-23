site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' A.J. Cann: Questionable against Chargers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cann (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Cann exited last week's loss to the Lions with this injury, and it's still bothering him a week later. If Cann can't go, Ben Bartch would slide into the right guard spot.
