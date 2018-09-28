Cann (triceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Cann missed last Sunday's loss to the Titans due to a tricep injury, but managed to fully participate in practice Friday after being limited to begin the week. It remains to be seen whether Cann will suit up during Week 4, but if he misses any time expect Josh Walker to fill in at right guard.