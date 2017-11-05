Jaguars' A.J. Cann: Will watch from sidelines Sunday
Cann (triceps) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Since Cann won't be able to play, either Tyler Shatley or Chris Reed will slot into the right guard position. The 26-year-old lineman was able to practice with limitations Friday, though, which bodes well for his long-term recovery.
