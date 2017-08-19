Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Off PUP list, returns to practice Saturday
Colvin (foot) has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and will take part in Saturday's practice, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Colvin entered training camp on the PUP list due to a season-ending foot injury he suffered in Week 15 of last year. He'll now be back in action and should be assumed to be healthy.
