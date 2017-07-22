Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Set to open training camp on PUP list
Colvin (foot) will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Colvin missed the Jaguars' entire offseason program due to the season-ending foot injury he suffered in Week 15. His status going forward is very clouded and it isn't certain when he'll be back in action.
More News
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Misses entire offseason program•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Headed to IR•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Unable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Will play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Limited Wednesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...