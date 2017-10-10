Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Ties team high in tackles Week 5
Colvin recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's win in Pittsburgh.
Two of Colvin's 10 tackles went for losses. The 26-year-old did all of his damage on just 55 snaps (70.0 percent). He will look to carry his momentum into Week 6 against the Rams.
More News
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Off PUP list, returns to practice Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Set to open training camp on PUP list•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Misses entire offseason program•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Headed to IR•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Unable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...