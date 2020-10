Lynch was reinstated from the exempt/commissioner permission list to the active roster Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old announced his retirement in August but was reinstated from the reserve/retirement list last week, but he wasn't yet on the active roster due to an exemption. Lynch had six tackles and two sacks in 13 games for the Bears in 2019 and should fill a rotational role at defensive end for the Jaguars.