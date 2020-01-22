Jaguars' Abry Jones: Draws 15 starts
Jones had 31 tackles (15 solo) and two sacks in 16 games this season.
The 28-year-old took over the starting job at defensive tackle down the stretch last season, and he remained in that role for the 2019 campaign and played a career-high 565 defensive snaps. Jones' $4 million salary for 2020 wouldn't count against the cap if released, but the Jaguars may be hesitant to make such move with fellow DT Marcell Dareus (abdomen) already likely to be let go with a $22.5 million cap hit.
