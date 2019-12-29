Play

Jones (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Colts.

Jones had been healthy leading up the game, but reported to the stadium feeling sick, thus the downgrade. It's unclear if Jones will be healthy in time for kickoff, but if he cant go, Dontavius Russell would be in line to see the start at defensive tackle.

