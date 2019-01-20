Jones had 29 tackles (21 solo) and one sack in 15 games this season.

Jones started six of the final seven games of the season as he overtook Malik Jackson's starting spot at defensive tackle. Jackson, Marcell Dareus, Eli Ankou and Jones are all under contract for next season, but the Jaguars are in dire need of cap relief while Jackson and Dareus carry cap hits exceeding $10 million, so at least one is likely to be released.

