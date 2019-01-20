Jaguars' Abry Jones: Finishes 2018 with 29 tackles
Jones had 29 tackles (21 solo) and one sack in 15 games this season.
Jones started six of the final seven games of the season as he overtook Malik Jackson's starting spot at defensive tackle. Jackson, Marcell Dareus, Eli Ankou and Jones are all under contract for next season, but the Jaguars are in dire need of cap relief while Jackson and Dareus carry cap hits exceeding $10 million, so at least one is likely to be released.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...