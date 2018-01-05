Jaguars' Abry Jones: Full participant Thursday
Jones (back) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Jones sat out of Week 17's game in order to rest a lingering back injury. After being limited in practice Wednesday, the defensive tackle no appears to be ready for Sunday's Wild Card showdown with the Bills.
