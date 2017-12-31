Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Titans due to a back injury.

Jones did not practice at all throughout the week, so his absence in Week 17 comes as no surprise as the Jaguars have no reason to risk his long-term health with the playoffs approaching. Eli Ankou could see additional snaps at defensive tackle behind Marcell Dareus and Malik Jackson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories