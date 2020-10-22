site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Abry Jones: Pivots to injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Oct 22, 2020
Jaguars placed Jones (ankle) on IR on Thursday.
Jones sat out Jacksonville's Week 6 loss to the Lions due to his ankle injury, and the Jaguars have now deemed the issue severe enough that he'll have to sit out at least the next three games. As long as Jones remains sidelined, Doug Costin will stand to continue handling increased defensive snaps.
