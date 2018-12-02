Jones is drawing the start at nose tackle Sunday against the Colts, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jones has averaged a little more than 30 snaps per game as a backup defensive tackle, but he could see an uptick now that he's getting the starting nod over Malik Jackson. It's unclear if the change is going to be maintained for the rest of the season, but Jones will figure to see more snaps for as long as he remains the starter.