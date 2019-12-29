Play

Jones (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game versus Indianapolis.

Jones was added to the injury report Sunday after arriving at the stadium with an illness, but it won't prevent him from playing in the season finale. The 28-year-old should play his usual defensive workload of about 40 snaps, though it's possible he could be somewhat limited due to the illness.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends