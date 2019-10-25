Spence signed a contract with the Jaguars on Friday.

The 27-year-old was cut by the Eagles on Monday but only had to wait a few days before finding a new team. Spence had seven total tackles in six games with Philadelphia, and he should work in a rotational role at defensive tackle with Marcell Dareus (abdomen) moving to injured reserve.

