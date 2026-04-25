The Jaguars selected Regis in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 81st overall.

Regis seemed to lose some weight for the combine, where he checked in at 6-foot-1, 295 pounds after playing more in the 320-pound range at Texas A&M. He was a nose tackle for the Aggies, but his athletic testing was excellent at the lower weight, logging a 4.88-second 40 and 34-inch vertical jump. Regis showed at 295 that he has the athleticism to play as a one-gap tackle in the NFL, but he could also put the weight back on and play more like a two-gap tackle for the Jaguars.