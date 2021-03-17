site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Aldrick Rosas: Back in Jacksonville
RotoWire Staff
Mar 17, 2021
The
Jaguars re-signed Rosas on Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Rosas appeared in six games with the Jaguars last season, converting eight of 11 field-goal attempts (73 percent) and all nine of his extra-point tries. He'll offer Josh Lambo (hip) competition this offseason.
