The Jaguars elevated Rosas to the active roster Saturday, indicating that he'll kick in Sunday's game against the Browns.

This move was expected because Chase McLaughlin is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rosas kicked for the Jaguars back in Week 4. He connected on four of five field-goal attempts, including a conversion from 50 yards. If he performs well, Rosas could lock down the starting job for the rest of the season, as McLaughlin didn't have a stranglehold on the gig when he was placed on the reserve list.