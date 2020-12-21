Rosas made both his extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Ravens.

The 25-year-old didn't have much work Sunday, though he did have to take over punting duties (three punts for 110 yards) due to the absence of Logan Cooke (illness). Rosas is 7-for-10 on field-goal attempts (with two misses beyond 50 yards) and 5-for-5 on PATs in four games this season, and his fantasy prospects remain limited given Jacksonville's offensive struggles and tough remaining schedule.