Rosas is active and will serve as Jacksonville's kicker Sunday against the Bengals with Stephen Hauschka (knee) inactive.

Rosas was elevated from the practice squad Saturday with Hauschka questionable for Week 4, and he'll end up handling kicking duties for the Jags in Cincinnati. Rosas went 12-for-17 on field-goal attempts and 35-for-39 on extra-point attempts with the Giants last year before being released in July.