Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that Rosas will be promoted from the practice squad this week to serve as the team's kicker in Sunday's game against the Browns, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Rosas previously served as the Jaguars' kicker as a replacement for the injured Josh Lambo (hip) Week 4 in Cincinnati, where he knocked down his lone extra-point attempt and converted four of five field-goal tries. After Lambo was later shut down for the season, Chase McLaughlin took over as the team's kicker, but he's now been ruled out for Week 12 after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. McLaughlin wasn't necessarily locked into the role for the rest of the season, so Rosas could end up holding down the job beyond this week with a strong showing against Cleveland.