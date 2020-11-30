Rosas went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and converted his lone PAT during Sunday's 27-25 loss to Cleveland.

The 25-year-old was brought up from the practice squad for Week 12 and made kicks from 24 and 54 yards, but he also missed wide right from 54 yards. Rosas is set to revert to the practice squad while Chase McLaughlin (undisclosed) rejoins the active roster from the COVID list. It remains to be seen which kicker Jacksonville elects to utilize for Week 13, but McLaughlin's status on the active roster would appear to give him the upper hand.