Rosas converted one of two field-goal attempts and made his lone PAT during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Titans.

The 25-year-old had limited opportunities during the blowout loss, with both field-goal attempts coming from 53 yards. Rosas is 7-for-10 on field goals and 3-for-3 on PATs in three games for the Jaguars this season, with two of those misses coming from 50-plus yards. It could be tough sledding down the stretch for the Jaguars offense with the Ravens, Bears and Colts on the schedule for the final three games of the season.