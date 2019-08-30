McGough completed six of 12 pass attempts for 31 yards, while rushing for 35 yards and a touchdown on three carries during Thursday's 31-12 preseason loss to Atlanta.

The 23-year-old McGough resuscitated what had been a dormant offensive operation through most of three quarters, helping the Jaguars convert five first downs and score a touchdown on his third drive of work after the team managed just two field goals on its first 10 possessions of the evening. McGough was enduring a dreadful debut preseason with Jacksonville prior to Thursday, completing just five of 17 attempts for 29 yards, zero touchdown passes and one interception against the Ravens and Eagles.