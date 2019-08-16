Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Escapes with ankle sprain
Blue has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Blue got the start in Thursday's preseason loss to Philadelphia, taking four carries for five yards before exiting with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Thomas Rawls and later Devante Mays, with rookie fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead (head) unavailable for the contest. It still isn't clear how Jacksonville will divide backup work behind Leonard Fournette, though Blue at least seems to have a slight lead for the No. 2 job.
More News
-
Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Exits early Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Gains 21 yards to start preseason•
-
Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Joined by rookie in Houston•
-
Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Gets nice opportunity with Jaguars•
-
Alfred Blue: Getting a look from Jacksonville•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Minimal role in playoff loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why I'm still drafting Andrew Luck
Heath Cummings isn't ready to throw in the towel on Andrew Luck.
-
Fade the preseason noise?
August is full of information, both good and bad, and preseason hype season can be difficult...
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
ADP review: Cardinals sinking?
Is it time to panic about the Cardinals' offense after another tough preseason performance?...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, and busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Green
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...