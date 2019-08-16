Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Escapes with ankle sprain

Blue has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Blue got the start in Thursday's preseason loss to Philadelphia, taking four carries for five yards before exiting with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Thomas Rawls and later Devante Mays, with rookie fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead (head) unavailable for the contest. It still isn't clear how Jacksonville will divide backup work behind Leonard Fournette, though Blue at least seems to have a slight lead for the No. 2 job.

