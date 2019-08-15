Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Exits early Thursday
Blue has been ruled out of Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles after suffering an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Blue suffered his injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game. Look for Devante Mays to handle much of the running back duties for the remainder of the contest.
