Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Gains 21 yards to start preseason
Blue gained 20 yards on five carries and added a one-yard catch during Thursday's 29-0 loss to Baltimore.
Blue got the start Sunday with Leonard Fournette resting, but rookie RyQuell Armstead was in the mix early. It's hard to judge too much from a preseason opener in which most of the marquee names on the team sat, but how Armstead and Blue split carries is worth watching. Being the No. 2 back on a team that is built to pound the ball is valuable. No. 3, not so much.
