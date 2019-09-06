Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Gets 'designated-to-return' tag

Blue (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Blue injured his ankle preseason Week 2 and has spent time in a walking boot in the meantime. With his placement on IR after cut-down day Aug. 31, he was eligible to return to the 53-man roster at a later point in the campaign, and the Jaguars have confirmed that he'll be a candidate to do so.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories