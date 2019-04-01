Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Gets nice opportunity with Jaguars
Blue is signing a one-year contract with the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Blue doesn't offer much in the way of speed, explosiveness or receiving skills, but his ball security and reliable grinding between the tackles allowed him to pile up 742 touches in 73 games for Houston the past five seasons. He now finds a new home in the AFC South, joining a Jacksonville team with minimal backfield depth behind Leonard Fournette. The situation should allow Blue to compete for the No. 2 job, though he'll likely get some competition from the draft or the later stages of free agency. The Jaguars would be wise to add a running back with superior pass-game skills at some point before the start of training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...