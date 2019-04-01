Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Gets nice opportunity with Jaguars

Blue is signing a one-year contract with the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blue doesn't offer much in the way of speed, explosiveness or receiving skills, but his ball security and reliable grinding between the tackles allowed him to pile up 742 touches in 73 games for Houston the past five seasons. He now finds a new home in the AFC South, joining a Jacksonville team with minimal backfield depth behind Leonard Fournette. The situation should allow Blue to compete for the No. 2 job, though he'll likely get some competition from the draft or the later stages of free agency. The Jaguars would be wise to add a running back with superior pass-game skills at some point before the start of training camp.

