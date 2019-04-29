Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Joined by rookie in Houston

The Jaguars used a fifth-round pick on RyQuell Armstead to join Blue in the backfield, John Oehser of the team's official website reports.

The Jaguars have now replaced Carlos Hyde, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant (foot) with Blue, Armstead and Benny Cunningham. The team also has Dave Williams and Thomas Rawls, potentially setting up an open competition for the second, third and fourth spots on the depth chart behind Leonard Fournette. While his experience should put him second through the rotation to start training camp, Blue has repeatedly proven to be an unexciting player with borderline pass-game skills and minimal explosiveness. Cunningham at least has some receiving ability, and Armstead ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at 220 pounds. The Jaguars desperately need Fournette to stay healthy and productive.