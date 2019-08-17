Jaguars' Alfred Blue: Likely out preseason Week 3
Blue (ankle) is not expected to practice throughout the upcoming week and will likely miss Thursday's exhibition matchup against the Dolphins as a result, Phillip Heilman of the Athletic reports.
Blue isn't expected to miss too much more time with an ankle sprain, but the Jaguars will proceed cautiously with the veteran running back in the short term. Ryquell Armstead (head), Thomas Rawls, Elijah Hood and Devante Mays could all see additional reps out of the backfield behind Leonard Fournette with Blue still sidelined.
