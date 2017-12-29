Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Available to play in Week 17

Hurns (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Hurns, who missed the Jaguars' last six games, will thus be available to return to game action for the first time since Nov. 12. With the Jaguars locked into the No. 3 AFC playoff seed though, it remains to be seen how much work the veteran wideout might see in his first game back, but with Marqise Lee (ankle) out, he'd be part of a Week 17 wideout corps that also includes Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens. All things considered, Hurns looks like a risky fantasy rollSunday, given that it's difficult to project his workload.