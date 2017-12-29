Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Available to play in Week 17
Hurns (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Hurns, who missed the Jaguars' last six games, will thus be available to return to game action for the first time since Nov. 12. With the Jaguars locked into the No. 3 AFC playoff seed though, it remains to be seen how much work the veteran wideout might see in his first game back, but with Marqise Lee (ankle) out, he'd be part of a Week 17 wideout corps that also includes Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens. All things considered, Hurns looks like a risky fantasy rollSunday, given that it's difficult to project his workload.
More News
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.