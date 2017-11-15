Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Avoids structural damage

Hurns (ankle) was still using a walking boot and crutches Wednesday, but he said an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage to his injured leg, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The reports to date hint that Hurns has a high-ankle sprain or a severe lower-ankle sprain, either of which could result in a multi-week absence. While the Jaguars have yet to make an official declaration, it feels safe to assume Hurns won't play in Sunday's game against the Browns. His likely absence could allow Keelan Cole to get regular snaps across from Marqise Lee, with Dede Westbrook (abdomen) and Arrelious Benn (knee) potentially returning from their own injuries to take on larger-than-expected roles.