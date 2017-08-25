Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Catches three passes
Hurns caught three of six targets for 28 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina.
Coming off a disastrous 2016 campaign, Hurns has been the subject of trade rumors as the Jaguars look to transition to a run-heavy offense. A deal isn't likely this late in the preseason, especially not while Marqise Lee (ankle) recovers from a high-ankle sprain. Hurns wasn't targeted in the previous preseason game, and his best-case scenario is playing a distant second fiddle to Allen Robinson in what's shaping up as a potentially disastrous passing attack. Blake Bortles and Chad Henne both failed to impress against the Panthers.
