Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Could be cut

Hurns could be released this offseason, James Koh of NFL Newtork reports.

Hurns went undrafted back in 2014 and quickly burst onto the scene with 1,708 yards and 16 touchdowns over his first two seasons, prompting the Jaguars to give him a four-year, $40.65 million extension in June of 2017. He's since been limited to 961 yards and five touchdowns in 21 appearances, producing only 7.3 yards per target while missing 15 games due to injury the past two years. Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee are both set to become unrestricted free agents, but Jacksonville nonetheless has some flexibility at wideout after getting solid rookie seasons out of Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook. Having already received all the guaranteed money in his contract, Hurns probably would need to accept a significant pay cut on his $7 million salary to stay in Jacksonville. The Jaguars can afford to take a wait-and-see approach, perhaps angling for a pay cut rather than a release if they're unable to re-sign Robinson or Lee.