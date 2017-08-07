Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Exits Monday's practice
Hurns was forced into an early exit from Monday's practice after suffering an undisclosed injury, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Hurns reportedly got his legs tangled with cornerback Jon Jones while running a route down the sideline, leaving the wideout on the ground for several minutes. Although he had to limp, Hurns was ultimately able to walk to the Jaguars' locker room after getting up. Expect Jacksonville to update his situation before long.
