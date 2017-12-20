Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Expected to practice Wednesday

Hurns (ankle) is expected to take part in Wednesday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Hurns has not practiced since injuring his ankle in Week 10, but it appears he is ready to resume doing so. It's not clear how much Hurns will do at Wednesday's practice, but the Jaguars will provide an official update on his status afterward. While Hurns could return to action in Week 16, fellow wideout Marqise Lee may not be able to go due to an injury of his own, so it remains to be seen who the Jaguars' primary wide receivers will be Sunday when they square off against the 49ers.