Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Hitting free agency

The Jaguars are releasing Hurns, who figures to have a strong market as a free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hurns' contract made him a candidate for release even before the Jaguars re-signed Marqise Lee and added Donte Moncrief to bolster a receiving corps that also includes promising second-year players Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook. Hurns came into the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent and caught 115 passes for 1,708 yards and 16 touchdowns over his first two seasons, prompting a four-year, $40.65 million extension in June of 2016. He's managed only 961 yards and five touchdowns in 21 games since signing the contract, with injuries and Lee's emergence both playing a role in the lack of production. Hurns should draw plenty of interest on the open market, as he'll celebrate his 27th birthday in November and at least was productive on a per-target basis in 10 games last season, catching 39 of 56 passes for 484 yards (8.6 YPT) and two scores.