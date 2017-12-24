Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Inactive Sunday

Hurns (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

As is Marqise Lee (ankle), leaving the Jaguars' Week 16 wideout duties in the hands of Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens, with Jaelen Strong available as a depth option.

