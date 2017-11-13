Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Likely out for Week 11

Hurns (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Browns, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

This comes as no surprise given that Hurns was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers. He crawled off the field in obvious pain near the end of regulation, finishing his day with seven catches for 70 yards on nine targets. The timing of the injury at least is palatable for Jacksonville, as the team should get Dede Westbrook (abdomen) back from injured reserve for Sunday's soft matchup with the Browns. Based on the hit he took, not to mention the early reports, Hurns could end up missing time beyond Week 11.