Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Limited at practice Wednesday
Hurns was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.
With Allen Robinson (knee) landing on injured reserve following the season opener, Hurns is back on the fantasy radar now that he's back in starting lineup along with fellow wideout Marqise Lee. Hurns was on the field for 88 percent of the Jaguars' snaps on offense in Week 2, hauling in six of his seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 37-16 loss to the Titans. Hurns should be fine for Week 3 action, but a matchup against a stingy Baltimore defense is less than optimal.
More News
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Scores in garbage time•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Could be set for increased targets•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Three catches in opener•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Still featured in offense•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Falls to fifth on depth chart•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Catches three passes•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...