Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Limited at practice Wednesday

Hurns was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

With Allen Robinson (knee) landing on injured reserve following the season opener, Hurns is back on the fantasy radar now that he's back in starting lineup along with fellow wideout Marqise Lee. Hurns was on the field for 88 percent of the Jaguars' snaps on offense in Week 2, hauling in six of his seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 37-16 loss to the Titans. Hurns should be fine for Week 3 action, but a matchup against a stingy Baltimore defense is less than optimal.