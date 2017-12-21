Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Limited once again Thursday
Hurns (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Hurns' two limited practices this week represents more extensive activity than anything he's done ahead of any of the Jaguars' last five games, but he may need to put in a full practice Friday in order to solidify his availability heading into Sunday's game against the 49ers. Since Hurns has been sidelined since Nov. 12 with the high-ankle sprain and noted Wednesday that he's unlikely to be 100 percent the rest of the season, according to Ryan O'Halloran and Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union, the wideout may not be asked to play significant snaps even if he gains clearance to play in San Francisco this weekend.
