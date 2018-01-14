Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Limited to one catch in win

Hurns brought in one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round win over the Steelers.

Hurns was a non-factor for a second consecutive postseason game after getting shut out of the stat sheet altogether in last Sunday's wild-card victory over the Bills. The University of Miami product struggled with an ankle injury during the latter stages of the regular season, leading to a second straight subpar campaign following a 64-catch, 1,031-yard, 10-touchdown effort in 2015. Hurns has just four grabs for 50 yards between Week 17 and Sunday's divisional-round victory, and he'll likely need to step up his production considerably for the Jaguars to have a chance of pulling a road upset in next Sunday's AFC championship showdown against the Patriots.