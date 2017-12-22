Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Listed as questionable this week
Hurns (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Hurns' Week 16 status may not be confirmed until inactives are released prior to the second wave of kickoffs Sunday, with the Jaguars' road game commencing at 4:05 ET. If Hurns -- who last suited up on Nov. 12 -- is able to play, his return would be a welcome one, with starting wideout Marqise Lee ruled out this week. Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens are also in the mix, but if Hurns is healthy enough to take the field this weekend, he'd add a valuable veteran presence to the team's wideout corps. Fantasy relevance is not a lock for Hurns in such a scenario, however, given that he has acknowledged that he's not yet back to 100 percent at this stage.
