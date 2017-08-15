Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Logs full practice

Hurns (undisclosed) was a full practice participant Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Hurns suffered a minor injury last week and was held out of the preseason opener, but it sounds as if he could be back for Thursday's exhibition against Tampa Bay. With Marqise Lee (high-ankle sprain) unavailable Thursday and looking shaky for Week 1, the fleet-footed Hurns is locked in as Jacksonville's No. 2 receiver for the time being. Lee and Hurns are expected to compete for snaps in two-wide sets this season, with both getting on the field when the team uses three receivers.