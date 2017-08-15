Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Logs full practice
Hurns (undisclosed) was a full practice participant Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Hurns suffered a minor injury last week and was held out of the preseason opener, but it sounds as if he could be back for Thursday's exhibition against Tampa Bay. With Marqise Lee (high-ankle sprain) unavailable Thursday and looking shaky for Week 1, the fleet-footed Hurns is locked in as Jacksonville's No. 2 receiver for the time being. Lee and Hurns are expected to compete for snaps in two-wide sets this season, with both getting on the field when the team uses three receivers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: No action expected Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Exits Monday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Puts on weight to avoid hammy issues•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Ready to train with teammates•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Inactive for Week 17 versus Colts•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...