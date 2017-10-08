Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Logs two catches in Week 5 win
Hurns turned three targets into two catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 30-9 win over the Steelers.
Hurns ranked second on the team to Marqise Lee in both targets and yards, but the Jacksonville passing game simply wasn't called upon for much with running back Leonard Fournette scoring two touchdowns and the defense adding a pair of interception return touchdowns. The 25-year-old wide receiver has proven himself incapable of providing consistent results in this offense, topping 50 yards just once through five weeks.
More News
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Targeted 10 times against Jets•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Reaches end zone Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Returns to full practice•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Scores in garbage time•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Could be set for increased targets•
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...