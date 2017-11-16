Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Misses another practice

Hurns (ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Back-to-back missed practices foreshadow Hurns' expected absence for Sunday's game against the Browns. Assuming he's ruled out, fellow wideouts Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook (a candidate to be activated from IR) would be in line to help fill in for Hurns this weekend.

